Union says bus driver injured in 'most severe' attack of the year; 2 teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Edmonton on Monday.
The driver, 35, was assaulted at a bus stop in the area of Connors Road and Coverdale Road at 4:20 p.m.
"It was determined that a 35-year-old male bus driver was spat on and subsequently assaulted by two male youths, after refusing to provide them with a free ride," the Edmonton Police Service said.
Steve Brandshaw, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, told CTV News Edmonton the driver was kicked and punched.
The teens fled on foot and were arrested at a nearby bank. They were charged with assault.
The EPS Hate Crimes Unit was part of the investigation "due to the use of racial slurs," but "the incident was deemed not to be racially motivated."
The bus driver was taken to hospital and released that same day.
"This is probably the most severe [attack] so far this year," Bradshaw said.
There have been about 40 attacks on transit operators so far in 2023, he added.
Edmonton Transit Service is investigating the incident.
