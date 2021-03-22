Edmonton businesses could be getting a temporary reprieve from city licensing fees.

In Monday's executive committee meeting, councillors recognized the struggles many businesses are facing due to COVID-19, and voted to cut the cost of all business licenses in half beginning in April.

The move still needs final approval from city council.

Annual license fees range from $250 to $3,200 in Edmonton, depending on the business.

The city ran a similar subsidy last year, but businesses had to apply for it. If passed by city council, this subsidy would kick in for businesses automatically.

"It’s a general straight forward way for us to provide relief to all businesses in the city, under the reasonable assumption that all of them are struggling right now," said Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson.

Edmonton is home to more than 36,000 businesses.

If approved, the business license fee relief would last until March of next year, and cost taxpayers about $5 million in lost revenue.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson