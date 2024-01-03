Edmonton, Calgary first responders compete for the most blood donations

First responders in Edmonton are in a competition with their counterparts in Calgary to see who can donate the most blood.

Members from the RCMP, EMS, and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services donated blood on Wednesday morning as part of the Sirens for Life challenge.

The chief of EFRS says members have been inspired to donate by their experiences on the job.

"When it takes up to eight donations to help somebody who has been in a car accident, it becomes very real. And you see what happens to people. This is another way that first responders can give back," Chief Joe Zatylny told reporters.

Canadian Blood Services is trying to collect more than 5,000 blood, plasma, and platelet donations by the end of January.

It is also hoping to add 500 new donors to its database.

"We had a very successful Christmas, however, we want to gain this momentum and keep on because January's usually a little bit of a dip. So this is a great incentive for everyone to come out and try something new for the New Year," said Jasmine Vallarta of Canadian Blood Services.

Zatylny says last year, Calgary responders beat Edmonton responders in the challenge by about 500 donations.