Alberta's largest school boards have asked for staff to among the next groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to Health Minister Tyler Shandro dated Friday, the chairs of the public and catholic school boards in Edmonton and Calgary wrote "to advocate that all school-based staff, as essential workers, be place in high priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccination."

They listed an inability to work from home, increased risk of exposure through the school community, and financial impacts of a single positive staff case as factors for consideration.

"Staff who work in our schools are a vital part of our public service infrastructure and, as such, merit the protection of early COVID-19 vaccination alongside all other essential workers," the letter obtained by CTV News concludes.

"Vaccinating staff who provide service in schools will, ultimately, keep schools open for in-person learning, help keep students in classrooms without disruptions to their instruction, and enable parents and guardians to focus on their endeavours, while their children are learning safely at school, which ultimately creates a more prosperous Alberta for everyone."

It was signed by the chairs of the boards of trustees of Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District, Edmonton Catholic Schools and Edmonton Public Schools.

VACCINE PHASE 2 GROUPS TBD: GOVERNMENT

Alberta has not revealed which populations or sectors will be included in the second phase of its vaccine rollout and a government website offers the same messaging used by top officials in recent weeks: "Work to identify sequencing for Phase 2 groups is underway. Decisions will be made in the coming weeks."

In addition, the schedule remains dependent on supply from Moderna and Pfizer to the Canadian government. Recent delays have resulted in shortages and forced Alberta to postpone bookings and reprioritize second doses over first-dose appointments in order to offer full immunization within the manufacturers' recommended window.

As Phase 1A winds up, about 9,800 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses. This includes ICU and other frontline workers, respiratory therapists, and staff and residents of long-term care and designated supportive homes.

Phase 1B was supposed to offer vaccine to Albertans over the age of 75 and Indigenous people over 65 living in a First Nations community or Métis settlement.

In total, 99,453 doses had been administered as of Jan. 24.