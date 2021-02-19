Construction of a new semi-detached family home is slated for the site of a now-demolished house, where dozens of cats were discovered more than a year ago.

The house was torn down Friday morning after being condemned by the city in 2019. A sign advertising the new development has been erected.

Officials began investigating the property at 112 Avenue and 95 Street on Sept. 21, 2019 after peace officers saw multiple cats living in what police described as deplorable conditions at the house and in a motor home parked on the property.

Police began searching the home, but extreme levels of ammonia from cat urine and decaying animal flesh forced them to call in a hazmat team from the Edmonton Fire and Rescue Service.

Once they were able to enter the two dwellings, they found a number of cats surrounded by feces, urine and syringes.

A dead cat was also found in the motor home.

A total of 55 cats were seized from the property, most in poor health.

Thirty nine of the cats had to be put down because of serious health issues.

The property was condemned and warrants were issued for Kelly Jenner, 38, and Alisha Leclercq, 32, for willfully causing pain, suffering or injury to an animal, abandoning an animal in distress or willfully neglecting or failing to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care.

The pair was also charged under the Animal Protection Act with causing an animal to be in distress, failure to ensure an animal has adequate food and water, failure to provide and animal with adequate care when it was wounded or ill, and failure to provide an animal with adequate shelter, ventilation or space.

According to police, as of Friday, Jenner is scheduled to appear in court in June, but police are still looking for Leclercq.