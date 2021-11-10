Edmonton Catholic Schools reporting 96 per cent employee vaccination rate

More than 4,700 employees of Edmonton Catholic Schools are now fully or partially vaccinated, the school division announced Wednesday, bringing its rate to 96 per cent.

An additional 45 employees have requested vaccine exemptions, and one per cent have not completed the declaration process.

Staff members who have only one shot of vaccine have until Dec. 17 to get a second dose.

The school board will pay for rapid testing of unvaccinated employees until mid-December, when holdouts will have to pay for regular testing themselves.

"By requiring staff who are not fully vaccinated to provide proof of negative COVID-19 status, we reduce the impact COVID-19 cases have on our classrooms, schools and communities," spokesperson Christine Meadows wrote in a news release.

"By working to stop the spread of COVID-19, we can safeguard in-person learning and keep our students and staff safe and healthy."

Meadows clarified that the school division has not made vaccines mandatory, rather disclosing vaccine status is mandatory, and employees have the options to seek exemptions or get tested.