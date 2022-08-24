Edmonton Catholic teachers learn new curriculum ahead of first day of school

Edmonton Catholic Schools held a summit on Wednesday to introduce staff to Alberta's new curriculum.

A new English and math curriculum was implemented by the province back in April for Kindergarten to Grade 3, and a new physical education curriculum for Kindergarten to Grade 6.

“They're going to be able to not only take that knowledge back to their classrooms with them, but we're making sure they're going back with bags full of the actual resources like books and science materials, and math manipulatives to use with their students,” said Trish Roffey of Edmonton Catholic Schools.

The training is voluntary, and the board says about 400 teachers are participating.

Grade 1 teacher Natalie Zuberbuhler is one of them.

“I'm interested to see what's new and to compare and contrast and collaborate and talk about it,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

Zuberbuhler has been teaching for 17 years. She says it’s important to learn new teaching styles.

“Some kids only like to draw, some kids are very oral speakers, and so I think it's our duty as teachers to make sure that we're aware of their needs and meet them so they can ensure their success.”

The Alberta Teachers Association says by launching the new curriculum so close to the upcoming school year, the province hasn’t given teachers enough time to prepare.

“At the end of May into June when school is wrapping up to say, ‘Oh, by the way, you're going to be delivering a curriculum for three new grades.’ And some teachers are also piloting the new science curriculum on top of all of that. There wasn't enough runway time,” said Jason Schilling.

But he adds that no child will be left behind.

“Teachers are professionals and they'll make sure that the learning that needs to happen in their classrooms will happen.”

Edmonton Catholic Schools says teachers who weren’t able to participate in the summit this week will be provided support when school starts, adding the curriculum implementation is a process, not an event.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon.