Edmonton Christmas Market returns to 2 locations for holiday season
The annual Edmonton Christmas Market is back at the end of November and it’s taking over two well-known venues, making it twice the size of last year's event.
For the first two weekends, the market will be located at the Army and Navy on Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona with the final location being held at Fort Edmonton Park.
First Market: Nov. 26 to 28 and Dec. 3 to 5 at Army and Navy. Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Second Market: Dec. 8 to 12 at Fort Edmonton Park. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Throughout the 11 days, Edmontonains can shop more than 50 local vendors, attend live entertainment and take a carousel or sleigh ride. There will also be lots of food as well as family-friendly beverage gardens.
According to a news release, the Exemption Restriction Program will be implemented and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Visitors are encouraged to pre-book their shopping experience ahead of time online.
The entry fee is $5 per person and free for kids 12 and under.
For tickets and more information, click here.
