Edmonton Christmas Market wraps up first weekend

The annual Edmonton Christmas Market had a busy opening weekend as Edmontonians had the chance to shop local.

“Everybody’s having a great time, everybody feels safe… it’s been going really well,” said Brian MacLean with Boocha Kombucha.

Shoppers got the chance to browse through items from more than 50 local vendors while enjoying live entertainment.

“Small business has been an adventure this year, no idea what to expect, it’s been pleasantly surprising, which has been good,” said MacLean.

“You plan one thing, the next day everything is kyboshed and you’ve got to restart, so you’ve got to just go with the flow and hope it’s for the best.”

The market is back at the Army and Navy shop on Whyte Avenue December 3-5 and will move to Fort Edmonton Park December 8-12.