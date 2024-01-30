Edmonton City Hall shooting: Officials to provide update on Tuesday

The city is expected to give an update on the status of Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday a shooter opened fire inside the building and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor of the building, causing significant damage.

No one was injured and the shooter was arrested.

One person has been charged in connection with the incident.

The building has been closed for repairs since the shooting, and city council meetings for the week have been cancelled.

The update will happen at 1:30 p.m. and will be carried live on the CTV News Edmonton website.