Edmonton company makes 20K masks available to teachers as kids head back-to-school

A local company selling expandable belts in Edmonton has found another way to give back to the community by offering a pandemic product to school teachers.

Unbelts is a south Edmonton company specializing in stretchy belts for all different bodies, but once the pandemic hit the owner told CTV News Edmonton they needed to refocus.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we were looking down the barrel of a couple of years of people maybe wearing yoga pants full time,” Claire Theaker-Brown, the founder of Unbelts, laughed.

In order to shift course with the pandemic, Theaker-Brown said they made the decision to start making and distributing ethically made masks in all sizes and it launched after only four weeks.

“It was the fastest product launch we have ever attempted,” Theaker-Brown explained.

Last fall Unbelts introduced a mask for schools program with a buy-one-give-one initiative attached.

However, this year Theaker-Brown told CTV News there was higher demand for high quality masks in schools.

“This year we saw a higher urgency and families have fewer resources and schools aren’t being provided with any masks this year,” Theaker-Brown said.

“We thought, ‘You know what? We’ve got masks let’s get them out.’”

'IT KEEPS THEM SAFE'

The masks for school reboot included 20,000 masks made directly available to Edmonton teachers to start the school year.

“Providing students with masks is really important,” Chelsea Robbins, from Balwin School, said. “It keeps them safe in the school setting where socially distanced might not be possible.”

“I think it’s very generous of them,” Julie Dzryck, a teacher at L.Y. Cairns School, added. “It’s awesome they’re supporting the community.”

After the giveaway is complete, the company is hoping to find a partner to put out the rest of their mask inventory.

“Our biggest challenge is getting the community support we need to expand this donation program,” Theaker-Brown added.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk