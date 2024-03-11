Edmonton condo used as drug stash in Edmonton deemed uninhabitable

Two homes, a condo and several vehicles in southwest Edmonton were searched by police as part of a drug-trafficking investigation in February.

ALERT believes the condo, located in the Allard neighbourhood, was used to stash the drugs and to process fentanyl.

During the search of the condo, officers found chemicals, buffing agents and equipment used in the fentanyl conversion process.

It was deemed uninhabitable by Alberta Health Services and will need extensive remediation.

"This is just another example of how fentanyl affects our community and how organized crime puts neighbours at risk," said Insp. Angela Kemp with ALERT Edmonton in a news release.

Fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine buffing agents, MDMA and nearly $49,000 cash and two vehicles were seized. ALERT said the street value of the drugs is approximately $350,000.

"Drug dealers don't care about safeguards and are profiting at the expense of our communities," Insp. Kemp said.

ALERT's investigation is ongoing and has yet to announce charges.