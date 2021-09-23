Edmonton considering implementing proof-of-vaccine bylaw

Mayor Don Iveson says the city is examining whether it should follow Calgary’s lead in implementing a bylaw requiring businesses to check for proof of vaccinations.

The bylaw removes businesses eligible to participate in the province’s restriction exemption program from having the ability to opt-out.

“We’ve been monitoring the developments from Calgary,” Iveson said.

The mayor said city administration reached out to Edmonton’s business community and regional partners to gauge interest and gather feedback about making a similar bylaw.

“What is important to understand is that the Calgary bylaw doesn’t introduce any new restrictions or measures,” Iveson added. “It just helps reinforce the rules already in place.”

Iveson said most businesses have already opted into the restriction exemption program so a local bylaw may not be needed.

“If we were to make a move, and I’m open to considering it, I would want to try to do so in a consistent way with our neighbours in Edmonton metro,” he added.

“The city’s priority remains to protect Edmontonians and we will continue to offer our support to help folks get through this pandemic.”

The city is also exploring adapting some of its grants supporting businesses in this wave of the pandemic to help offset the costs of implementing the restriction exemption program.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Bill MacFarlane