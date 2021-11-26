Edmonton cookie shop offering a bite out of the Muttart Conservatory

A south Edmonton bakery is showcasing local landmarks — with a sweet touch.

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop's Edmonton-themed cookies include the Muttart Conservatory, the North Saskatchewan River and city's skyline inside a snow globe.

The shop's owner, Rachelle Germain, told CTV News the local cookies have been really popular.

"They really like them," Germain said. "We've had a really good response, especially on social media… It's helped us because November is one of our slower months, so it was nice to have this initiative to have people come into the store."

"They're just like, 'Oh, this is really cool. These are Edmonton things.' They're just proud of their city."

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop has also been part of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce's Sample the City campaign, a two-week tour of local eateries meant to support and highlight small businesses.

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop is located at 5532 Calgary Trail NW.

This Black Friday, CTV News Edmonton is shining the spotlight on local businesses facing unprecedented challenges. Watch CTV News for stories that help Edmontonians think outside big box stores.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton