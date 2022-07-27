Edmonton Corn Maze opens for the 2022 season
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton Corn Maze is open for the season.
The popular attraction west of Edmonton opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.
This year, the aerial view of the maze pays tribute to the Edmonton Elks.
“Every year we just start out with an idea and turn it into a maze. Once we plant the corn in early May, we cut it out, cut all the paths out, and let it grow,” said owner Jesse Kraay.
“There’s a couple of times when there’s a few extra paths, but it’s worked out pretty well every year.”
In addition to the maze, the property offers a farm market, pedal carts, a ride called the Corn Cob Express, and sunflowers and pumpkins seasonally.
Tickets can be purchased online or on site.
