Edmonton couple wins $1M lottery
An Edmonton-area couple won one of the 50 Maxmillion prize draws.
Daniel Luu and Min Jeong checked their tickets while out on a walk on June 8. Luu is from Edmonton and Lee lives in St. Albert.
“We were walking down Whyte Avenue in Edmonton, when we saw all those zeroes we picked up the pace to get back to the car and check again,” said Luu.
“We were in complete disbelief. We scanned the ticket a few more times in the car and each time felt more and more shocking,” he added.
The couple says they have a few ideas in mind on how to spend the cash prize, including paying off student loans, taking trips around Canada, and saving.
“More than anything, this will give us a great head-start in life,” said Luu.
The winning ticket was purchased a couple days before the draw at an H-Mart located at 570-3803 Calgary Trail NW, read a release by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
