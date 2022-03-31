Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets

A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.

Edmonton Police Service unveiled the online tool Thursday. EPS calls it the Community Safety Data Portal and Community Safety Map.

It is an upgrade of a previous tool, which reported fewer types of crime and data.

The map displays incidents of theft, property damage, fraud, impaired driving, and more, as well as violent crime like assaults and homicides, that happened in the previous 90 days. They are mapped according to the closest intersection.

The data is searchable and can be refined to a time period or by neighbourhood.

The website also provides a data overview: As of Thursday, Edmonton police officers had responded to more than 42,800 events. In 2021, they responded to a total of 174,000.

More than 200 of this year's calls to police were classified drug violations, 300 events weapons violations, 400 events sexual violence, and 1,100 vehicle thefts.

EPS hopes the tool will increase transparency and engage the community in crime prevention.

“Our mission to be relentless on crime, and a leading partner in building community safety, starts with transparency and empowering our community with factual and timely community safety information," Sean Tout, executive director of Information Management and Intelligence, said in a statement.

EPS will also report welfare checks, mental health calls, and requests for help by other agencies – but in a data overview, not on the crime map. To date, the police service has responded to 1,300 mental health calls and welfare checks each.