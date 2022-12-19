Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban starting Monday night

The City of Edmonton has declared a Phase 1 parking ban starting Monday at 11 p.m.

Phase 1 parking bans include major roads and thoroughfares, bus routes, and roads within business improvements areas.

Crews will be working 24 hours a day until Phase 1 roads are clear.

During this time, parking will be prohibited in these areas, but will still be allowed on residential streets.

Anyone parked in these areas during the ban will be ticketed and towed at the expense of the owner.

Towed vehicles will be moved to the nearest cleared roadway, and drivers can call 311 to get the location of their vehicle.

Parking will be allowed on any road that has been cleared.

“Edmonton has seen a fair amount of snow over the last few days and while crews have been out, a parking ban allows more effective and efficient clearing,” said Val Dacyk of the City of Edmonton in a written release. “We know the holiday season is a busy time and we want to ensure the roads are safe and accessible in advance of this weekend.”

Parking in EPark zones is also not allowed while they are being cleared.

The parking ban is expected to last three to five days.

A Phase 2 parking ban is not expected.