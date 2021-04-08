Edmonton detectives seeking vehicle of homicide victim

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding the vehicle belonging to an Edmonton man whose remains were found in a burnt vehicle in Sturgeon County on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives with the Edmonton Police Service have taken over the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Efriem Abebe Alatah.

Police say an autopsy confirmed Alatah's death was a homicide, but aren't releasing the cause of his death.

Investigators are attempting to track down his vehicle, a black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a possible Alberta licence plate CHX 8636.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.