Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs

Police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs in a 14-month investigation. (Supplied)

Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.

After a 14-month investigation, the Edmonton Police Service searched three vehicles and five homes in south and southwest Edmonton and found:

  • $540,000 cash
  • 6.6 kilograms cocaine (approximate street value of $327,000)
  • 74 kilograms benzocaine (approximate street value of $222,000)
  • 47 kilograms acetaminophen (approximate street value of $142,000)
  • 36 kilograms of phenacetin (approximate street value of $109,000)
  • 429 grams boric acid (approximate street value of $1,500)
  • 170 ml of GHB
  • A Kia Sorento and Dodge Journey with hidden compartments
  • A 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE
  • 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
  • .22 caliber firearm magazine
  • Box of .22 caliber ammunition
  • Brass knuckles
  • A large variety of items consistent with the trafficking of drugs

Nadeem Abdulgany, 38, and Mohamed Cherkaoui, 34, were charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Mahmoud Taliani, 34, and Robert Haberstock, 30, were charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Haberstock was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. 

