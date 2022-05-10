Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs

Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.

After a 14-month investigation, the Edmonton Police Service searched three vehicles and five homes in south and southwest Edmonton and found:

$540,000 cash

6.6 kilograms cocaine (approximate street value of $327,000)

74 kilograms benzocaine (approximate street value of $222,000)

47 kilograms acetaminophen (approximate street value of $142,000)

36 kilograms of phenacetin (approximate street value of $109,000)

429 grams boric acid (approximate street value of $1,500)

170 ml of GHB

A Kia Sorento and Dodge Journey with hidden compartments

A 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE

50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

.22 caliber firearm magazine

Box of .22 caliber ammunition

Brass knuckles

A large variety of items consistent with the trafficking of drugs

Nadeem Abdulgany, 38, and Mohamed Cherkaoui, 34, were charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Mahmoud Taliani, 34, and Robert Haberstock, 30, were charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Haberstock was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.