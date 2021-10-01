Edmonton election ward profile: Dene

Ward Dene is the only district whose boundaries remain unchanged after the city’s renaming and redrawing process.

Previously Ward 4, Dene makes up the northeast corner of Alberta’s capital city, from Belvedere in its most southwestern corner, to the Clover Bar and Horse Hill areas in the east and north.

The ward has five councillor candidates, including the incumbent who served for the last four years.

Dene refers to various tribes and people that settled along the North Saskatchewan River and who live there now. The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Cold Lake First Nations and the Dene Tha First Nations are Dene communities in Alberta.

Dene is pronounced DEH-NEH.

Tricia Velthuizen made a run at Edmonton city council in 2017, failing to earn the seat in what was then called Ward 4.

"This time, I feel it even more strongly that we need change. I don't think that council is being very engaging or responsive with Edmontontians. I've heard that at the doors, as well, without me having to say anything,” she told CTV News Edmonton. “City council has its own agenda but that doesn't necessarily match up with what Edmontonians want."

A provincial government press secretary, Velthuizen is firm in her belief that decisions by elected officials “shouldn’t be made in a vacuum.” She pointed to the city reworking decisions to offer e-bike rebates and stop grass cutting as examples where the public wasn’t originally heard.

Velthuizen doesn’t support defunding police because of the number of community safety concerns she has heard while door knocking, believes the city can’t continue overspending and raising property taxes, and wants to reduce red tape for businesses.

“Being an elected official at any level is a lot of work and takes a lot of time. I'm not scared of either of those,” she promised.

Lana Palmer, an oral surgeon originally from Brazil, decided to run in Ward Dene because she was unsatisfied by decisions being made at city hall and thought she could bring a voice of moderation to the table.

"I don’t believe we need to be radical to be successful. I just think we need to be smart and strategic,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

One of the things she is unimpressed with is the city’s expenditures; Palmer says tax increases aren’t possible in the current economy and Edmonton, instead, needs to find efficiencies.

Another: Edmonton’s bus network redesign, which she says is less accessible and convenient for seniors, youth, and other commuters who now face longer walks to stops and more connections.

Palmer calls herself pro-business and promised to reduce red tape facing entrepreneurs if elected. She also believes meaningful employment is “the root” of tackling social problems, and that innovation is the key to diversifying. For example, the business owner and mother of three suggested declaring Edmonton a cryptocurrency friendly city -- in similar fashion to Miami or Innisfil, Ont. -- would attract interest, talent and investment.

"I made a few promises in my first run and we got them done, but there's some things that I've been working on that are in the process of happening and I want to see them through,” Ward Dene’s incumbent candidate, Aaron Paquette, told CTV News Edmonton.

Those things include more than $1 billion in infrastructure projects -- from site rehabilitation, to alley and neighbourhood renewal items.

"There's been a traditional feeling in the north that City Hall has forgotten about the north part of the city,” Paquette said.

"What I'm really proud of, in one term, I've been able to reverse that and the northeast is getting an unprecedented amount of investment that had never been seen in our corner of the city before."

Beyond keeping those projects on track, if he were elected for another term, Paquette says his effort would be dedicated to keeping the tax rate stable, encouraging higher levels of government to crack down on the largest polluters, and addressing homelessness.

"It's actually not a crisis of homelessness, it's a crisis of mental health. And getting people into bridge housing with wrap around supports helps people deal with their issues,” he commented.

The dad, artist and entrepreneur called serving as councillor “one of the biggest honours of my life.”

Gerard Mutabazi Amani was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and fled the country as a refugee during the Second Congo War. Eventually he settled in Edmonton, learning English and becoming involved in several community and youth groups, including founding the Diaspora African Youth Association (DAYA). Formally, he studied business administration and international relations.

He said he decided to run for Edmonton city council because working with the community is a calling and a passion.

“As someone who's from a refugee and newcomer standing, I really know what it's like to not have clothing, to know what it's like to not be in shelter,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

“I have much experience and knowledge from life experience, from helping in the community and education experience to help transform the Ward Dene community and Edmonton in general.”

He has special interest in affordable housing and public transportation and said he wants to make council a more collaborative and diverse group.

"The people I talk to, most of them don't know who the city council is or what it does."

Andy Gudanowski is no stranger to election campaigns, having run several times in both municipal and provincial contests as an Independent.

The efforts were unsuccessful. However, Gudanowski is undeterred and, in fact, has only grown his platform. He estimates the entire program is between 600 and 800 pages long, 200 of which are dedicated to COVID-19 response.

While community health takes centre stage in Gudanowski’s platform, he also has ideas about reducing crime and increasing collaboration to address homelessness.

He called offering himself up as city councillor his duty.

"[I’m] not looking for a job or something,” Gudanowski told CTV News Edmonton. “I'm just doing this because I see people who need people like me."

Gudanowski is retired but previously worked as a security guard. The father of four is also studying natural medicine currently.