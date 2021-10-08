Edmonton election ward profile: pihêsiwin

Ward pihêsiwin is located in southwest Edmonton along the North Saskatchewan River.

Pihêsiwin is Cree for the Land of the Thunderbirds.

From an aerial view, the ward is said to be shaped like a thunderbird, or a pihêsiwin -- the majestic bird of the Cree people.

Here's a look at the candidates in pihêsiwin.

Tim Cartmell is the incumbent in Ward pihêsiwin.

He was first elected to Edmonton City Council in 2017 and is seeking re-election in October.

Cartmell is a professional engineer and owns a small consulting engineering company.

Being a lifelong resident of Edmonton, Cartmell believes his professional experience and education have helped him better serve the community.

“I have seen our city and ward develop and evolve over the years,” he said.

“I have been involved at the community level in advocating for those amenities that our community desired, including the Terwillegar Recreation Centre, the Go Centre and the community theatre at Lillian Osborne High School.”

The biggest challenge the city will face will moving forward will be recovering from the pandemic, Cartmell told CTV News Edmonton.

“As a city, we will need to work hard to restore public confidence to use transit, to come back to our recreation centres, to visit our public spaces.”

“At the same time, the city faces very serious financial challenges,” he added.

Without financial health, the city will be “hard pressed” to take on other issues in a meaningful way, he said.

“Making difficult decisions about what the city can do and what it can't will be a primary focus for the next four years.”

Originally from Durango, Mexico, Guiscela Perez Arellano moved to Canada in 2012 and became a Canadian citizen in 2019. She has lived in the ward for nearly nine years.

For her, this election is about representation, resilience and accountability.

“As an immigrant, a person of colour, and a young woman, I don’t feel represented or see myself reflected by our current city council," she told CTV News Edmonton.

Perez Arellano is fluent in four different languages and says can bring a global perspective to City Hall.

“I know many people in our community don't feel that their voices are heard. I am here to change that,” she added.

If elected, Perez Arellano wants to work toward a more financially resilient city, improve city services for Ward Pihêsiwin and make city infrastructure more “climate resilient and energy efficient.”

As a survivor of domestic abuse, Perez Arellano told CTV News, "It is so important to create safe communities, resources for those who need a hand up, removing barriers, and working together to truly create an inclusive society.”

