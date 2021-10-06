Edmonton election ward profile: sipiwiyiniwak

Five candidates are seeking to represent west Edmonton’s sipiwiyiniwak in this year’s election.

The newly-named ward closely resembles its Ward 5 predecessor but adds a rectangular patch of area near West Edmonton Mall and Meadowlark, stretching its northern boundary as far as 95 Avenue.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton was elected in Ward 5 in 2017 and is seeking to return to council in sipiwiyiniwak.

Here’s a look at the new ward’s candidates.

General works at a non-profit that provides free legal to those in need. She says she’s worked with community leagues and advocates for better transit services. General says she’s “committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and accessible city for all.”

Hamilton defeated a former provincial MLA by a 2, 530 vote margin to win her Ward 5 seat last election. She cites her work with the Edmonton Police Commission and has represented council initiatives on city design, culture and Edmonton’s Indigenous Peoples Strategy….

Hayes says he works in real estate and describes Edmonton as “a generous city that offers many opportunities and values hard work.” His platform focuses on economic recovery, public services and housing.

Heikkinen says he has a “passion for politics” and is an entrepreneur who owns three paint stores in the city. He advocates for improving the quality of life for all Edmontonians in part through improved city amenities and an overhauled bus system.

Hlady is an entrepreneur and business owner who says “wasted tax dollars” and “an out of touch city council” motivated him to seek election. He’s calling changes to the city’s spending priorities and the cancellation of plans for a river valley solar farm.