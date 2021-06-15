Edmonton Elks announce 2021 schedule, open new season at home on Aug. 7

Edmonton's Canadian Football League team will take to the field as the Elks for the first time on Aug. 7 at Commonwealth Stadium, the team announced Tuesday.

The Elks will host the Ottawa Redblacks in their season and home opener.

The CFL is scheduled to play a 14-game regular season in 2021 with the Grey Cup slated for Hamilton on Dec. 12.

The Elks travel to Calgary for the annual Labour Day matchup against the Stampeders on Sept. 6 and host the return game on Sept. 11.

Aug. 7 - vs Ottawa

Aug. 14 - vs Montreal

Aug. 19 - at B.C.

Aug. 26 - at Toronto

Sept. 6 - at Calgary

Sept. 11 - vs Calgary

Sept. 18 - vs Winnipeg

Sept. 28 - at Ottawa

Oct. 8 - at Winnipeg

Oct. 15 - vs Winnipeg

Oct. 29 - vs Hamilton

Nov. 5 - at Saskatchewan

Nov. 13 - vs Saskatchewan

Nov. 19 - at B.C.

The 2021 season has no pre-season exhibition games.

The league didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton's last game was a 36-16 season-ending playoff loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Nov. 17, 2019, resulting in a stretch of 629 days.