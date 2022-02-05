Edmonton Elks extend receiver Walker, add four new players
The Edmonton Elks have locked up a veteran piece of their receiving corps and signed four new faces.
The club announced Saturday that is has signed an extension with 30-year-old American wide receiver Derel Walker.
Walker played in 11 regular-season games for the Elks in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 531 yards.
The Texas A&M alum has played six seasons in the CFL, including one for the Toronto Argonauts, racking up 5,779 career receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.
He won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015 and was named the league's most outstanding rookie the same year.
The Elks also announced Saturday that the club has signed wide receivers Charles Nelson and Dionte Sykes, defensive backs Floyd Redfield and Jeawon Taylor, and defensive lineman Darius Royster.
