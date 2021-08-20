iHeartRadio

Edmonton Elks fire special teams co-ordinator Chris Rippon

The Edmonton Elks logo is displayed at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Elks have fired special teams co-ordinator Chris Rippon.

Rippon joined the Elks coaching staff as assistant to the head coach and special teams assistant in April.

He was promoted to special teams co-ordinator on June 22, following the departure of former special teams co-ordinator AJ Gass due to personal reasons.

The Elks lost their first two games of the 2021 CFL season at home before rebounding with a 21-16 win over B.C. Thursday night in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2021.

12