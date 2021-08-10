Edmonton Elks' lineman tests positive for COVID-19, urges other to get vaccinated

Edmonton Elks offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers is calling on unvaccinated Albertans to book their shot after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rogers said he had dealt with minor symptoms so far including nasal congestion and sluggishness after testing positive ahead of the team's season and home opener last weekend.

"I urge anyone in doubt to consider the vaccines from a viewpoint of protection from COVID, not prevention," he wrote.

Back in May I finally decided to get the 2 doses of Phizer. I did so to protect myself, my family, & anyone else I'd encounter. I tested positive days ago for Covid, & the reservation I initially had about the vaccines has changed. Personally, I have only had minor symptoms...

Rogers was placed on the team's six-game injured list.

The Elks cancelled their walkthrough last Friday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team's game against the Ottawa Redblacks went ahead as scheduled Saturday night.

The Elks say the Canadian Football League is aware of the team's vaccination rate but that the Elks' director of sports medicine and rehabilitation is the only one within the club privy to that information.

Before the start of the season, the CFL announced it was encouraging all players to get vaccinated.

The league estimates about 79 per cent of its players have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines as of the end of July.

Three CFL teams have more than 85 per cent of theIr players vaccinated while the six other teams have vaccination rates ranging from 67 to 81 per cent.

The league's policy also states that if a game cannot be played or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues the affected team or teams will forfeit. Additionally, teams without an 85 per cent vaccination rate will not be paid for that week's game.

Since Jan.1, 86.5 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 have been in those either unvaccinated or within two weeks of getting their first dose.

Also since the start of the year, 92 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases been in the same group.