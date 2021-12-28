Edmonton Elks name CFL legend Geroy Simon assistant general manager
The Edmonton Elks have added Geroy Simon, one of the Canadian Football League's all-time great receivers, to the club's front-office staff.
The 46-year-old Simon will serve as assistant general manager under new Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones.
Jones was hired Dec. 21, nearly month after Edmonton terminated the contracts of chief executive officer Chris Presson, GM Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo following a 3-11 season.
Simon, who retired in 2013 as the CFL's all-time leader in receiving yards following a 15-year career with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, spent the last six seasons as director of global scouting for the Lions.
He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.
-
WHO: global COVID-19 cases up 11 per cent last week, Omicron risk highThe World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas.
-
Events, meals, and more ways to ring in 2022 in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some ways to ring in the New Year in Ottawa.
-
Train derailment blocking highway near Craven, Sask.A train derailed while crossing Highway 20 near Craven, Sask. on Tuesday evening.
-
Former Calgary film director and actor Caitlyn Sponheimer debuts new short filmFor her latest film, Calgary born-and-raised actor and director Caitlyn Sponheimer decided to put a holiday spin on the ugly sweater party.
-
Sault airport closes out uncertain yearWhile passenger totals at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport have rebounded somewhat, officials say the airport is a long way from pre-pandemic levels.
-
Connor Bedard scores 4 goals to enter record books, Canada thrashes Austria 11-2Connor Bedard's four goals propelled Canada to an 11-2 win over Austria at the world junior men's hockey championship on Tuesday.
-
Burst pipe floods wing of southeast Edmonton schoolA burst pipe is to blame for flooding at A. Blair McPherson School Tuesday.
-
Hazardous conditions on B.C. roads as extreme weather hits the province with a vengeanceBritish Columbians are trying to thaw from the bitter cold due to the Arctic outflow continuing to hit the province.
-
Handshake deal at the centre of Vancouver legion branch eviction fightA Royal Canadian Legion branch in Vancouver is gearing up for a fight over rent its members say they're exempt from, thanks to a handshake deal dating back several decades.