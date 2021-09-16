Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris placed on injured list with neck injury

Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris has been placed on the team's six-game injured list with a neck injury.

The CFL club made the announcement ahead of Saturday's home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.

Harris was injured in last weekend's 32-16 loss to the visiting Calgary Stampeders. He was initially cleared to practice and was on the field with teammates Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The injury has slowly progressed, resulting in Harris removing himself from practice late on Wednesday due to increasing pain and other symptoms,” the Elks said Thursday in a statement.

Harris, 35, has thrown for 1,481 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Elks (2-3).

He's completed 126 of 170 pass attempts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.