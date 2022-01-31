Edmonton Elks re-sign American defensive lineman Antonio Simmons
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Elks signed American defensive lineman Antonio Simmons to a contract extension Monday.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native began last season with Montreal before being dealt to Edmonton on Oct. 17 as part of the deal that sent quarterback Trevor Harris to the Alouettes.
Simmons had 14 tackles and three sacks in nine games overall last year (five with Montreal, four with Edmonton).
Edmonton also signed American defensive back Tyree Robinson, who has spent time previously with the Dallas Cowboys (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2018), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2020) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2021).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.
