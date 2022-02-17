iHeartRadio

Edmonton Elks release linebacker Malik Clements, offensive lineman Jahair Jones

image.jpg

The Edmonton Elks released linebacker Malik Clements and offensive lineman Jahair Jones on Thursday.

Both players are Americans.

Clements had 11 tackles and two special-teams tackles in 11 games with the Elks last year, his first in the CFL.

Jones leaves Edmonton without having taken part in any games with the club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.

12