Edmonton Elks release veteran Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith

The Edmonton Elks released veteran Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Toronto native spent the last two seasons with Edmonton after time in the NFL with Indianapolis, Oakland, and Jacksonville (2016-18).

The six-foot-two, 197-pound Smith had 27 catches for 324 yards in 13 games (10 starts) last season and signed a one-year extension with Edmonton in January.

