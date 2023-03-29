Edmonton Elks release veteran CFL running back James Wilder Jr.

The Edmonton Elks released veteran American running back James Wilder Jr. on Wednesday.

The six-foot-three, 232-pound Wilder appeared in 15 games over two seasons with Edmonton. He ran for 894 yards on 170 carries (5.3-yard average) with two touchdowns while registering 37 receptions for 316 yards and a touchdown.

Wilder played in just three regular-season contests last season before suffering a spine injury.

Wilder, 30, began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, earning CFL top rookie honours while helping his club win a Grey Cup title.

Wilder has appeared in 59 career CFL games, rushing 530 times for 2,917 yards (5.5-yard average) and 11 TDs. He also has 191 catches for 1,803 yards and six touchdowns.

Edmonton also released quarterback Vincent Testaverde Jr., who signed with the CFL club in February. Testaverde is the son of former NFL star quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who played 21 pro seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.