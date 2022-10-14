Edmonton Elks sign Canadian defensive back Hutter to contract extension

The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian defensive back Scott Hutter to a two-year contract extension Friday.

The deal keeps Hutter with the CFL club through the 2024 season.

Edmonton selected Hutter in the sixth round of the 2019 CFL draft out of Wilfrid Laurier. He has started 12-of-16 games this season, registering 53 tackles, nine special-teams tackles and a forced fumble.

Edmonton also released American defensive back Daniel Wright. He signed with the Elks on Sept. 24 but didn't see any game action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.