Edmonton Elks sign Canadian receiver Simonise, American DB Sonnier

The Edmonton Elks signed veteran Canadian receiver Rashaun Simonise on Wednesday.

Simonise, of Vancouver, joins his fourth CFL franchise in as many seasons.

He has 10 career catches for 182 yards over three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton also signed American defensive back Malik Sonnier, who had 54 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 12 games last year at Midwestern State.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.