Edmonton Elks sign veteran CFL players Lawler, Gainey and Korte

The Edmonton Elks made a big splash on the first day of CFL free agency.

The Elks signed receiver Kenny Lawler and defensive back Ed Gainey, both Americans, as well as Canadian offensive lineman Mark Korte on Tuesday, less than two hours after the start of free agency.

Lawler's one-year deal is reportedly worth $300,000, which would make him the CFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Lawler had 64 catches for a CFL-high 1,014 yards with six TDs in 13 games last season with Winnipeg. He helped the Bombers win consecutive Grey Cups during his two seasons with the club.

Gainey joins the Elks after five seasons with Saskatchewan. The five-foot-11 193-pounder registered 309 tackles, 36 special-teams tackles, one sack and 23 interceptions in 126 career CFL regular-season games with the Riders (2016-19, 2021), Hamilton (2014-15) and Montreal (2012-13).

The six-foot-two, 293-pound Korte returns home after spending his first three CFL seasons with Ottawa (2018-19, 2021). The native of Spruce Grove, Alta., played collegiately at Alberta.