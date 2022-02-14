Edmonton Elks sign veteran receiver Duron Carter to play defensive back

Duron Carter is returning to the CFL.

The Edmonton Elks signed the veteran American receiver on Monday but he'll play as a defensive back, the CFL club announced.

Carter is a six-year CFL veteran, having spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2013-14, 2016), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18), Toronto Argonauts (2018) and B.C. Lions (2019). He was most recently the head coach at North Palm Beach Prep in Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

Carter has 343 career catches for 4,764 yards and 30 TDs. But he did also see action as a defensive back in Saskatchewan with then coach Chris Jones, who's now Edmonton's head coach/GM.

Edmonton also signed Canadian running back Ante Milanovic-Litre, who spent his first four CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-19, 2021). The Elks also released veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop and defensive back Darius Williams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.