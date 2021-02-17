Enforcement officers handed out five COVID-19-related tickets and more than 50 warnings last week.

Since Aug. 1, 339 tickets have been issued to people breaking the city's face-covering bylaw, along with 5,505 warnings.

Also last week, no tickets and 14 warnings were handed out in connection to the Public Health Act.

Enforcement officers offer people without face coverings a free mask as a first response, and only resort to enforcement and fines when a person does not comply, the city said.

The Health Safety Compliance Team is made up of City of Edmonton enforcement officers, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, and partners from AHS, the Edmonton Police Service and Occupational Health and Safety.

In addition, EPS have issued one ticket under the Public Health Act between Feb. 8 and 14. EPS has handed out 19 tickets since Nov. 25.