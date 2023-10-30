Edmonton event organizers plead for city funding boost
The organizers who attract major sporting and cultural events to Edmonton say they need a funding boost to maintain its reputation as a great host city.
In recent years, the city and Explore Edmonton, its tourism arm, have focussed efforts and spending on wooing major events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. Bids for both proved unsuccessful.
On Monday morning, city councillors heard from organizers involved in a variety of existing events such as 3-on-3 basketball, triathlon, baseball and the snowboarding Big Air World Cup.
They say the city's focus and funding should shift back to more small and medium events that are often more accessible to more Edmontonians and can have an oversized economic impact.
"Funding has just sort of eroded over the years, because of other priorities and looking for efficiencies and such," Stephen Bourdeau of Do North Events said Monday. "Events have kind of taken a back seat as a priority."
City staff say the current annual funding needs to quadruple to $2 million to make the event-attraction strategy work.
While Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged the value major events bring to Edmonton, he said the city's financial situation won't allow a $2-million commitment.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroomThe Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
-
Surrey RCMP seek rightful owner of large toolbox seized during investigationMounties say they have successfully returned nearly all of the stolen property they seized when executing a search warrant in South Surrey last month, except for a large toolbox.