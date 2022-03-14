Edmonton explores turning River Valley into national urban park

The federal government is working with the City of Edmonton and Indigenous communities to incorporate the River Valley into Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.

"Having an urban park in Treaty 6 territory is a step in the right direction toward reconciliation," said Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

"It will not only provide a connection to the land but the park will also provide opportunities for healing and cultural celebration for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples."

In August 2021, the federal government announced that it would spend $130 million to create a network of national urban parks across the country.

The money comes from a $2.3-billion investment included in the federal government’s 2021 budget to address nature conservation across Canada.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says a national urban park designation will allow the city to fund infrastructure, education, and engagement projects. Those initiatives, according to Sohi, will allow for more accessibility to the space.

"We know that even when a space is open to the public, systemic barriers can make it difficult for racialized people and folks with disabilities to feel that these spaces belong to them as well," said Sohi.

He says the city is also exploring the national designation so it can have additional federal support to make River Valley trails more accessible as well as improve areas of the park where land has been eroding over several decades.

"I think we can do all those things with support from the federal government once we get access to those dollars," said Sohi.

The project is currently in a pre-feasibility phase, a first step that includes gathering partners and stakeholders together to ensure interest, according to Parks Canada Vice President Darlene Upton.

That means there are no official plans on how much River Valley area would be included in the national urban park designation. Upton says a solid project plan won’t be established for another two years.

"It’s important that we take the time we need to ensure that the development of this project can meet a lot of people’s needs and interests."

A ROLE IN RECONCILIATION

Chief Tony Alexis says Indigenous voices are left out of government decision making too often.

"A lot of times historically what happens is that governments create a plan and move toward the plan and at the end of it, when they’re ready to cut the ribbon they call on the Indigenous people," said Alexis. "At that time it’s already too late."

However, while this project is only at its exploration phase, Monday’s announcement promises Indigenous input as a guiding component from start to finish.

"The project needs to go to the library of Indigenous people and sit down and listen and talk with elders," said Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault. "And that’s what today is all about."

President of the Metis Nation of Alberta, Audry Poitras, says she’s confident Metis people will have their say in the process.

"I really look forward to that, to be able to get there," said Poitras."To make sure it is understood, the history of our people here in Edmonton and how that park will draw those people to become part of it and share our history, share our story," said Poitras.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset.