Edmonton fashion designer's work to be featured at Miss Universe Canada 2022 pageant
An Edmonton fashion designer has been chosen to have her work showcased at the biggest pageant in Canada.
Francheska Esguerra is the official designer for this year's Miss Universe Canada competition.
The 70 contests vying for the crown will wear her opening dress and swimsuit designs, and Tamara Jemouvic, Miss Universe Canada 2021 winner, will wear a specially designed dress for the coronation ceremony.
Esguerra told CTV News Edmonton she reached out to the pageant last year to see if she could feature her designs in the competition.
"It was a shot in the dark," she said. "Being in Edmonton and trying for a big shot, here we are (going) to the national stage."
"It's very exciting," she added. "Since it's my first design on the national stage I wanted extravagant, big designs."
While she only became a professional fashion designer two years ago, Esguerra said she had dreamed of making outfits and dresses since she was a girl.
Now her focus is on trying to get her work featured on the international stage.
"Hopefully they will give me another chance to showcase my designs in another Miss Universe pageant," she said.
