Edmonton fire HAZMAT teams deployed to Mill Creek Ravine after dogs poisoned

The hazardous material team found an acid in the Mill Creek Ravine after a few dogs had become sick from licking it.

Edmonton fire told CTV News Edmonton they received a call at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday reporting an orange coloured substance in the Mill Creek Ravine.

Officials said the caller was walking her dogs when they were drawn to the substance and had become sick after they licked some of it.

The hazardous material team tested it and determined the substance to be palmitoleic acid.

The condition of the dogs is unknown.