A man has been rescued from the North Saskatchewan River after being stranded on floating ice.

Edmonton Fire Rescue received multiple calls Saturday morning from bystanders observing the man on river ice around the new Valley Line LRT bridge and the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Fire responded at 10:20 a.m. Approximately 14 minutes later, Edmonton fire had managed to rescue the individual by boat and brought him to shore.

EMS assessed the man for injuries on-scene and transported him to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.