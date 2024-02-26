Edmonton firefighters camp out to extinguish muscular dystrophy

A group of Edmonton firefighters are braving the cold weather on rooftops to raise money and awareness for muscular dystrophy.

On Monday morning, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) sent out six firefighters on the roof of Fire Hall #2 at 107 Street and 102 Avenue where they will spend four days and three nights raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Courtney Polson, a firefighter with EFRS who has been part of the annual event since 2014, told CTV News Edmonton why the setting of the event is significant for the cause.

″The individuals lose the ability to use their muscles,″ said Polson. ″So in the cold weather, it's the closest we can come to what they're dealing with daily, which is, you know, it doesn't even come close.″

″We were setting up the tents a couple of days ago, just the smell of the tent brings back a lot of good memories,″ Polson added. ″Probably the best memories are just when we have the families come up, you know, the kids that come up and let us know that they're proud of us and they're thankful for us and we cherish those memories for years.″

In addition to the city’s natural cold temperatures, the firefighters will also be performing ice bath plunges to entertain supporters.

Last year the firefighters raised $80,000 for the charity with no goal in mind this year.

Supporters of the cause can check out the firefighters’ activities on Facebook and make a donation to the charity online. In-person donations will also be accepted at Fire Hall #2 or any other Edmonton Fire Hall.

The fundraiser will continue until 10 a.m. on Thursday.