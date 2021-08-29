Edmonton firefighters recover body from North Saskatchewan River

Firefighters recovered a body from the North Saskatchewan River Sunday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News they received a call for assistance from police who had received reports of people seeing a body in the river.

The body was retrieved by firefighters on a jet boat just east of the pedestrian footbridge by the Terwillegar dog park at approximately 3 p.m.

Carolin Maran, Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, said the located body is linked to a missing person report police received on Sunday.

Maran added that police believe the death to be non-criminal in nature.