Edmonton firefighters warn of river ice, stormwater pond dangers as 911 calls roll in

After responding to six calls last week for people on river ice, firefighters in the Alberta capital issued a warning Tuesday for what they called "a life and death decision."

“At this time of year, with the ice shelves shifting and moving currents, the river is not safe,” said Bruce McWhinnie of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

EFRS urged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of the river, and to always leash pets near rivers and stormwater ponds.

“Last week, we received a 911 call from a bystander who saw kids on the ice near open water. One girl fell into the water and luckily self-rescued,” said Kathy Logozar with EFRS.

“We also had a call for a group of kids on the ice at Terra Losa lake. Stormwater ponds are dangerous because of unpredictable depths, the currents, and the inconsistency of the ice surface.”

Firefighters said the majority of animal water rescues happen near off-leash dog parks including Terwillegar Dog Park, Hermitage Dog Park and Hawrelak Park.

Last spring, an Edmonton man died when he fell through ice on the North Saskatchewan River while rescuing a stranger's dog.

Edmontonians who witness a person or pet fall through the ice are urged to: