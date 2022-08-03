Edmonton Folk Fest knocks the National off bucket list

Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers and volunteers are hard at work ahead of the festival's sold-out return.

“It is a big machine to crank back up because it's actually been three years,” said festival producer Terry Wickham.

“Supply chain issues, inflation, everything else that people are complaining about, that's been hitting us too. But we're in really good shape. Our recruitment was really good and yeah, I think it's going to be a great weekend."

The festival starts Thursday night, and guests can expect a few changes this year, he said.

In addition to the close to 60 acts taking to the stages erected in Gallagher Park, Indigenous artists will be performing throughout the venue. And there will also be some big changes to the beer gardens, with alcohol sales being all-site licenced.

“There's no fence around the beer tent anymore, so you just line up to get a beer,” he said. “And then you can take your beer wherever you want.

“And I think people will really enjoy that."

Wickham said they secured one of their bucket-list bands this year, the National, who they have been trying to book for 15 years.

Other big names include the War on Drugs and rising Canadian country star, Orville Peck, which will both be on the main stage Friday Night. There are also lots of hidden greats like Bonny Light Horseman, AS Mitchell and Bombino, he adds.

The weekend is sold out, but there is an official ticket exchange program offered by the festival where tickets can be returned and requested.

Wickham said, for those still wary of COVID-19, the festival is mask-friendly and there’s lots of space. However people choose to attend, he said it’s still a good opportunity to come together.

"I think the funny thing about the pandemic is a lot of the relationships are very strained because people don't – they're not meeting normally, and I hope this weekend will help them and myself, too, get back to normal."

You can find a full line up and schedule on the Folk Fest website.