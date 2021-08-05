Edmonton Folk Fest releases virtual schedule featuring 2019 headliners

The 2021 Folk Music Festival will bring entertainment to Edmontonians at home with a “Hill at Home” event this weekend.

Having cancelled the event due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gallagher Park music festival will take place virtually Aug. 6 to 8. The weekend will bring music, song, food, and art to people at home.

Music from 2019 mainstage performances by Hozier and Brandi Cartile will be available to view throughout the weekend. The festival will continue its emphasis on community with a weekend wrap-up of singing Four Strong Winds together by Ian Tyson. The finale can be viewed Sunday evening on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and on the Hill at Home page.

The organization will provide links to favourite local food vendors and restaurants across the city have created special items for the festival that can be ordered for pick-up and delivery.

Other special events include a Facebook livestream of the Lantern Parade, Virtual Tarp Run and Walk, and a link to the online Artisan Market.