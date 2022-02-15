Edmonton Folk Fest returns to Gallagher Park this summer

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is welcoming back concert goers to Gallagher Park in August.

The announcement was made Tuesday on Twitter by Edmonton Folk Fest.

This year's event will return to an in-person format following two years of having to host the concert series online due to the ongoing pandemic.

No performers have been announced as of yet, but Folk Fest teased there will be “sneak previews” in the coming weeks.

For more information on vendor applications and returning volunteers, click here.

The festival will run from Aug. 4-7.

