Edmonton Football Team head coach Scott Milanovich is leaving the organization before ever coaching a game for the green and gold.

Milanovich resigned his position Monday, according to a written statement from the team's general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland.

"Scott informed me this morning that he was resigning as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team to accept a position in the NFL," said Sunderland.

"It's disappointing that he was never able to coach a game for our organization due to the pandemic," he added. "We wish Scott and his family all the best in his future endeavours."

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported earlier Monday morning that Milanovich was considering a quarterbacks coach position with the Indianapolis Colts.

Lalji noted that the Edmonton Football Team had not yet been asked for permission to speak to Milanovich, adding the coach has a strong relationship with the Colts' new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Milanovich spent three seasons with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as the team's quarterbacks coach from 2017-2019, briefly serving as the team's offensive coordinator in 2018, before heading north to Edmonton for his second stint coaching in the CFL.

He was previously head coach of the Toronto Argonauts from 2012-2016, leaving the Argos with a record of 43-47, including a 5-13 record in 2016.

He was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2012 after winning the league's 100th Grey Cup while coaching with Toronto.

Milanovich was named the 22nd head coach for Edmonton's CFL team Dec. 12, 2019, but never coached a game with the green and gold.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Football Team says the search for the club's next head coach will begin immediately.

With files from TSN.ca Staff